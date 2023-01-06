Sam Jenner and Brent Rees were just pipped for the medals in the elite men's criterium in a bunch sprint as the 2023 Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships got underway in Ballarat on Friday.
Both were part of a nine-man breakaway that tore the 44km event apart.
Leading by as much as 48 seconds, with no danger of any of the nine riders being caught, the peloton had its race shortened by five laps to give the leaders an uninterrupted path to the finish line.
In what was a great result for the region, Jenner (Armidale) finished fourth with Rees (Inverell) coming in on his wheel in fifth.
READ ALSO:
For both it was their best result riding in the elite men's division, and both were the best-placed riders for their respective teams - Jenner Team BridgeLane and Rees Tandem Co Pro Cycling.
Team Jayco AlUla went one-two with Kelland O'Brien edging out neo-pro teammate Blake Quick.
"Wish I was bringing a medal home for the blue family, fell short in 4th," Jenner reflected in a post Team BridgeLane put up.
"Jayco were too strong, keeping the pace high to ensure a sprint."
His attention now turns to Sunday's road race.
"Happy with our form for Sunday, the boys in blue will be ready," the post finished.
Tamworth's Eddie Willis meanwhile finished 17th in the junior men's criterium and Armidale's Toby Inglis 22nd, while Isla Maidment was unable to finish in the women's under-23 event, which was held in conjunction with the elite women's race.
Inglis and Willis have the junior road race on Saturday morning.
The under-23s road race featuring Tamworth's Luke Deasey (Rauland Cycling Team) will follow that.
The under-23s and elite women, and elite men will round out the three days of racing on Sunday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.