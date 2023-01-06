The Northern Daily Leader

Cycling: Sam Jenner finishes fourth and Brent Rees fifth in elite men's criterium at 2023 AusCycling Road National Championships

By Samantha Newsam
Armidale's Sam Jenner (right) comes in to finish fourth in the elite men's criterium at the national road championships in Ballarat. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Sam Jenner and Brent Rees were just pipped for the medals in the elite men's criterium in a bunch sprint as the 2023 Federation University AusCycling Road National Championships got underway in Ballarat on Friday.

