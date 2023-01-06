SUNDAY trading hours across Tamworth have been extended so pubs and clubs can take advantage of the crowds for the festival.
All licensed venues in the Tamworth local government area will be able to trade to midnight on Sunday January 15 and 22 to make the most of the music and festival-goers
Usually, the venues are restricted to a 10pm shut-off under licensing rules.
Minister for Hospitality and Racing and Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson made the announcement on Friday, which is part of a wider extension of trading for special events throughout the year.
READ ALSO:
Mr Anderson said the extension was part of the government's push to help the state's hospitality industry and night time economy rebound from COVID.
"These extensions will provide an extra 44 hours of trading across the year and will deliver a huge boost to our state's hospitality industry, by creating more jobs and boosting business, while giving patrons more opportunities to socialise at venues during and after special events," Mr Anderson said.
The Parkes Elvis Festival, World Pride Sydney, Newcastle Supercar race and Coonamble Rodeo and Campdraft were just some of the other events to get the tick to trade longer.
Similar measures were announced for the 2019 festival, with licensing officials and Oxley police to keep an eye on venues to make sure they're complying.
The extended trading hours do not apply to take-away liquor sales.
Venues already approved to trade during or beyond the extended hours can operate as usual. Hotels and clubs must still comply with any individual trading restrictions or other special conditions that apply to their licences under the Liquor Act.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.