The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Hockey: Lucy Frame off to Indonesia with Australian Country under-21s women

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 6 2023 - 9:11pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wait is finally over for Lucy Frame. Almost five months after being named in her first Australian side she flies out for Indonesia on Sunday. Picture by Gareth Gardner 060123GGD

Not too long ago, Lucy Frame was feeling disenchanted, and considering giving away representative hockey.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.