Not too long ago, Lucy Frame was feeling disenchanted, and considering giving away representative hockey.
Now she is preparing to wear the green and gold.
After impressing for NSW Country at the Australian Country Championships in August, the Tamworth product flies out to Indonesia on Sunday with the Australian Country under-21s women's side.
"It's my first overseas trip so very excited," Frame said.
Over there for around 16 days the Aussies will play different regional teams as well as the national side.
Frame's selection for the tour continues a bit of a breakout six months for the 20-year-old, with the country nationals her first ever time representing NSW.
Having to indicate she was interested in being looked at prior to the tournament, she didn't really think anything more of it. Then as she and her NSW Country team-mates were accepting their silver medal, she heard some names being announced.
"I was like why are they reading out all these names?
"Then I heard mine and I was really really shocked," Frame said.
Promising to be one of the best experiences of her career, it has reinvigorated her to keep working hard and push for higher goals.
"Before I got selected for NSW Country, I was like I'm giving up competitive hockey because I've been doing it for a few years, trying to get selected for a NSW team (only to consistently just miss out)," she said.
"But then that happened and now this has happened on top of it so I'm going to keep going and try and get a bit stronger."
She was pretty happy with how she played in Albany, especially being her first exposure to that level.
"I was really nervous at the start but it was such a good environment with all the girls, and such a strong team and we all worked really well together and that brought my game up a lot as well," she said.
The first time she will don national colours, it was a special moment receiving her uniform.
"When it came in the mail I put it on straight away, it was so exciting," Frame said.
Since then it's "been sitting in the corner, eager to be put on".
In preparation for the tour Frame has been having a hit a couple of times a week with training partner Ollie McGill and doing CrossFit and gym sessions. Being on uni holidays at the moment has been a good chance to really push hard with her training.
She will have plenty of support in Indonesia with her family making a bit of a family holiday out of it. Her dad David, mum Leearne and sisters Ellie and Claudia are all going over.
"They've all brought the supporters shirts," she said.
She is thankful to the support of Active Fitness and CrossFit2340, who have both sponsored her, along with her uni - Newcastle Uni.
