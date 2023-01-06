IT WILL be barbecues galore at campsites during the country music festival but firefighters will be doing the rounds to make sure it's only food that gets cooked.
Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) teams have visited the early campers at the riverside grounds to check smoke alarms, cooking set-ups and campsites, and will continue to in the lead-up to the event.
"There's going to be a lot of barbecuing over the festival, so we want to provide information about what to do and how to be a bit more aware of their safety," South Tamworth station officer Chris Stanthis said.
"When people are cooking, we always try to tell them to be aware of their cooking, in this world of ours now where we get distracted by mobile phones and iPads, we want to tell people to be aware when cooking."
The festival is known for being family-friendly but Mr Stanthis said people need to ensure children are kept away from cooking areas and everything is turned off.
The firefighters drew attention driving around the campgrounds in their red tanker, and were handing out 'keep looking when cooking' spatulas, information booklets and smoke alarms.
Mr Stanthis told the Leader it was important to check cookers and gas connections, especially for people only getting their vans out a couple of times a year, or even just for the Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"Check their integrity, check the hose lines, make sure that they're ... not having any issues where we might suddenly have a leak, and we don't want those explosions or anyone getting hurt," he said.
The same goes for smoke alarms - make sure they're in good nick.
Campfires are banned in Tamworth unless a permit is applied for ahead of time and granted by the Rural Fire Service or FRNSW.
If there is a legal campfire in action, firefighters have urged people to be responsible.
"People will be in a festive mood, having a few drinks, we don't want to see any silly behaviour around fires particularly," Mr Stanthis said.
"Have a hose or a bucket of water nearby, make sure the area around the campfire is clear.
"We don't want people lighting fires willy-nilly anywhere."
And, if anyone has any questions or concerns, the firies are on deck to help.
"We want to be involved, we want people to see us," Mr Stanthis said.
Caravans are legally required to have a smoke detector fitted.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival is set to run from Friday, January 13 to Sunday 22, with the first of the campers rolling in last week.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
