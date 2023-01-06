At 38 years old, fast bowling is only getting harder for Adam Greentree.
The muscles stiffen and get sore more easily, it's difficult to get the ball moving as quickly, and the young medium-pacers soon turn into strapping fast bowlers nipping at your heels for a place in the side.
But the North Tamworth skipper wouldn't have it any other way.
"Every year it gets harder," Greentree said.
"But I still enjoy it, I enjoy the challenge ... The social side of it I enjoy as well, and I love Norths. I'd do anything for the club."
The veteran seamer, who works as a fitter machinist during the week, said the physical toil both professionally and on the field was challenging to manage, but he has no thoughts of hanging up the boots just yet.
And, if his stats from this year are anything to go by, nor should he.
Greentree is yet to go wicketless in a match in 2022/23, with 13 from six games at 14.6 apiece and best figures of 4-39.
This has him currently sitting at third place on the competition tally, but Greentree attributed his success to experience and the support of a strong North Tamworth bowling unit.
"I've played a lot of first grade," he said.
"With that experience, you realise that you've got to keep it pretty simple and bowl the right areas and things generally happen."
By his side have been a formidable battery of fast bowlers, including the likes of last season's Tamworth first grade Player of the Year, Brad Redshaw, and promising youngster Harry Lewington.
"Brad's someone that, on his day, he's unplayable," Greentree said.
"It helps when you can rely on other bowlers if someone's having an off day. Harry Lewington's been phenomenal, and we've had a couple of other kids who have come back from boarding school and worked their way into the side."
Having that blend of youth and experience in the team is thrilling for Greentree, who cited his passion for supporting emerging players as a vital part of his motivation to keep playing.
The team's cohesion will be put to the test tomorrow, when they take on competition leaders Tamworth City United at Chaffey Park.
"If we turn up with the right attitude, I'm confident we can get the job done," Greentree said.
"We've got a really good mix of highly experienced players and young kids coming through."
