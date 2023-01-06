The Northern Daily Leader

Tamworth Cricket: Veteran Adam Greentree leads North Tamworth bowlers ahead of Tamworth City United clash

By Zac Lowe
January 7 2023 - 8:00am
As long as his body holds up, Adam Greentree will continue playing and, no doubt, taking wickets for North Tamworth Picture by Gareth Gardner.

At 38 years old, fast bowling is only getting harder for Adam Greentree.

