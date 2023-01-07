THE long-awaited and controversial upgrade to a dirt road that transcends the Tamworth and Gunnedah council areas is set to begin on Monday.
The upgrade to Rangari Road, which links Manilla and Boggabri, will begin on Monday with the start of the early works ahead of the construction.
The road upgrade was a state election commitment in 2019 and has been an ongoing saga after Tamworth and Gunnedah councils battled with the state government on who would pick up the tab for the increasing cost of the upgrade.
Transport for NSW - which had initially planned to carry out early works in December - will begin work on the road on Monday, including "vegetation clearing and drainage improvements".
"Work starts on Monday, 9 January, and will be carried out from 7am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, and is expected to be completed in late 2023, weather permitting," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
The upgrade includes work on a 19.6km stretch of the road that transcends both the Tamworth and Gunnedah council areas.
The NSW Government has allocated $15.6 million to deliver the project which is expected to take about 12 months to complete.
In November, Transport for NSW confirmed the works had not begun because the contract for the job had not been awarded.
Transport for NSW took over responsibility from local councils for fixing up Rangari Road in July, after an ongoing back-and-forth over costs, which saw the project continually delayed.
It followed concerns from Gunnedah and Tamworth mayors at the time that the state government couldn't finish the project with the $15.6 million that had been promised.
After the early vegetation and drainage works, motorists will face delays later this month as crews get to work on the road.
"Traffic control, single lane closures and a reduced speed limit of 40km per hour will be in place during work hours from Monday, 23 January, and motorists may experience delays of up to 15 minutes," the spokesperson said.
"Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions and follow the directions of signs and traffic control."
"Transport for NSW thanks motorists for their patience during this time."
