The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Transport for NSW begins early works on Rangari Road in Tamworth and Gunnedah council areas with $15.6 million upgrade

By Newsroom
January 8 2023 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Early works will begin on Rangari Road on Monday after Transport for NSW confirmed crews will hit the ground. File picture

THE long-awaited and controversial upgrade to a dirt road that transcends the Tamworth and Gunnedah council areas is set to begin on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.