FOR as long as Chris Lanham has managed Tamworth Buslines, the company has been developing the extended country music festival timetable.
"Each year, we make a bit of an improvement and change things a little bit," he told the Leader.
"We service all of the residential areas of Tamworth, and we can get people from anywhere to any of the venues or accommodation."
READ MORE:
Because of the quick turnaround between festivals, the timetable this year is exactly the same as it was during the April festival.
The city's bus company provides a number of different, new routes between January 13 and January 22 while the Tamworth Country Music Festival rages on.
Festival-goers are encouraged to leave their cars and hop on a bus.
"Firstly, if they want to have a good time, and they want to have a drink, well they can jump on the bus and be safe," he said.
"And the other thing is a bit of traffic, car parking problems.
"We can get them to the front door of venues, we can pick them up in the CBD. So it's easy."
The process of extending transport generally goes smoothly, Mr Lanham said.
"Because I've done it for 40 years, you tend to know what goes wrong, and you don't let that happen, so you pretty much have things in place to fix those sorts of issues," he said.
"People have a good time when they come to Tamworth.
"We provide a good bus service for them so they can get around."
The bus company has plenty of buses, and local drivers who understand the city, and are there to help people get around safely.
There will be a ticket office in Peel Street at the corner of Brisbane Street where staff can answer customer inquiries.
The expanded routes are available on the Buslines website or Facebook page, and will be in hardcopy. Passengers can also access the information on travel apps TripView, NextThere, or AnyTrip.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.