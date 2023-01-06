TREATMENT close to a cure for local cystic fibrosis sufferers is a step nearer to being available to children younger than 12, but it may take months of negotiations before it hits the market.
Tamworth's Alexis Bartlett was born with the genetic condition which causes sticky mucus to build in the lungs and digestive system.
At nine years old, she's too young to access the drug Trikafta, which is reported to improve lung function by up to 10 per cent.
Trikafta was made available to people 12 and above in 2022 when it was fast-tracked by the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee (PBAC).
On April 1, it was available to the public for as little as $6.80.
Last month, PBAC made a recommendation for kids aged 6 - 11 living with cystic fibrosis to have access to the drug.
"We are super excited it has been recommended by the PBAC, not only for Lexi, but for all the other kids with cystic fibrosis who now have an option for treatment," Alexis' mum Tara Bartlett said.
But, it was not granted a facilitated pathway to listing on the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS), as the treatment for patients aged 12 years and above was.
PBAC said the benefit of treating patients from a younger age could not be accurately gauged.
Not granting fast-tracking could lead to further delays, Vertex, the pharmaceutical company that developed the drug, said.
The cystic fibrosis community and Alexis don't have the luxury to be able to wait for lengthy negotiations, Ms Bartlett said.
"It's disappointing that it wasn't given priority pathway for listing," she said.
"While waiting, Lexi's health and those of the cystic fibrosis community is at risk, with every cold and flu potentially leading to irreversible lung damage."
Until it's subsidised, Trikafta for under 12's is inaccessible at a cost of almost $250,000 a year.
The recommendation to expand the drug to children means more of the population with cystic fibrosis will have a treatment option available to them, Ms Bartlett said.
"We hope in starting Trikafta, there will be further improvements in her health so that she can be as close to being a 'normal' kid as possible," she said.
"Speedy negotiations from both sides is what I would ask for."
