As 2022 drew to a close, the government committed to reforming our federal environmental legislation to make good on their commitment to no new extinctions.
After a decade of the threats to our environment being repudiated and dismissed, the current government's recognition that we are facing an extinction crisis and acknowledging the need to take action is welcome.
But is what we've seen so far enough to save our most well-known extinction risk - the koala?
Koalas are an apt metaphor for our broader environment. The koala is adored and the Australian public agree we must save it.
Yet it is endangered and has become so despite recognition since 2012 that it was vulnerable to extinction.
Koalas live on prime agricultural lands and potential housing estates so to save it we need to be prepared to say no to developments that will destroy the remaining areas of bushland that are critical to its survival, something we have failed to do to date.
So do the government's recent announcements mean that we can have confidence that we are on track to save the koala?
The key commitment in the reforms announced in December is the implementation of new National Environmental Standards - standards that will describe the environmental outcomes that our federal legislation must achieve, and will inform decision making at all levels. Done well, this will create a fundamental shift in how we think about impacts on our environment and the decisions we make to protect it.
However, at this stage we don't know the detail of these Standards and how tough they will be on refusing inappropriate and destructive developments.
The koala can be encouraged by the creation of a national Environment Protection Agency - a strong cop on the beat charged with ensuring decision making complies with the new National Environmental Standards.
Designed to be fully independent, properly resourced and with strong standards to guide them, the new EPA could play a key role in driving recovery of the koala. And a commitment to regional planning - a way of more holistically considering our impacts on the environment - is important for saving koala habitat which is being lost to a death by a thousand cuts.
Set against these positives there are a number of significant gaps and uncertainties.
Land clearing and climate change are the two biggest threats to the koala but the government has omitted consideration of a trigger under of federal laws for either of these issues. And the government has ruled out expanding merits review rights, which limits the opportunities for recourse for the community when government decisions go awry.
Concerningly, we are still seeing references to accreditation which seems to be another name for the former government's one-stop shop or single-touch approvals.
The federal government should not devolve their responsibilities for protecting matters of national environmental significance to the states and territories.
Offsets - essentially allowing environmental destruction of one area in return for protecting or enhancing another area - are also a focus. The government has committed that they will apply the offset hierarchy - first avoid, then mitigate the offset as a last resort - and to require offsets to deliver a net gain for the environment.
This is vital, but they are also proposing to relax the requirements for like-for-like offsets and establish what is effectively a pay-to-destroy scheme. The equivalent scheme in NSW has been lambasted by both the NSW Audit Office and a NSW Parliamentary Inquiry.
Without clear, strong protections for critical koala habitat, a lax offset scheme will add the problem of a death by a thousand cuts, not address it.
Proposed changes to conservation planning could help to overcome the enormous backlog of conservation plans. Here, the koala is much better placed than most. The government has committed $57 million over six years to its recovery and it is one of a relatively small number of species that currently has a Recovery Plan, but to save it those areas of critical habitat where development will not be permitted must be clearly articulated and legally protected.
So where does that leave the koala? The answer seems to be that it's just too soon to tell.
The government has committed to no new extinctions and extensive reforms to improve our environmental legislation. This gives us hope. We look forward to working with the government as they roll out their reforms so they really do create a system that will save the koala.
