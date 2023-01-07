COUNTRY music fans have been assured meningococcal infections are not a high concern for an influx of visitors after the disease caused havoc for health officials at festivals last year.
It claimed the life of a young woman who attended the Spilt Milk festival in Canberra in December and at least three people were infected after attending Splendour in the Grass in Byron Bay in July.
But Hunter New England Health (HNEH) public health physician Dr Kirsten Williamson said there were more "common" health concerns experts were on high alert for.
"We haven't particularly seen cases of meningococcal with the Tamworth Country Music Festival in the way that there has been reports with other music festivals recently," she said.
Dehydration, heat stroke, COVID-19 and food safety are the concerns visitors have been warned to look out for ahead of the 10-day festival which officially begins on Friday.
An influx of visitors are expected to roll into the city for the festival but there's a "plan in place" for Tamworth's hospital to deal with the extra presentations, a spokesperson for HNEH said.
The spokesperson said they would not be elaborating on exactly what that plan includes, or how many extra staff or beds have been opened for one of the busiest times of the year.
Dr Williamson said she encouraged visitors to "keep the emergency department for people who need it".
St John Ambulance volunteers will be posted on Peel Street and Kable Avenue for emergency treatments.
Presentations to the hospital will be prioritised according to their clinical need, HNEH said.
Festival goers have been urged to actively protect themselves from mosquitoes to reduce the risk of Japanese encephalitis.
The infection is running rampant through NSW with 41 local government areas identified as being at risk of the virus.
Vaccines for the general public have been rolled out across the state in certain locations, including Moree and Narrabri.
Dr Williamson said the Tamworth region was not deemed to be an area of "high" concern.
But visitors should reduce their risk of mosquito bites by wearing light, loose-fitting shirts and pants, enclosed footwear and applying repellent.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
