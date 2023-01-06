Just days into the new year, and 2023 is shaping up to be one of the busiest and most formative of Scott McGann's life.
At just 23, McGann is readying to break new ground within both his personal life and his basketball career.
He and his partner, Bronte Chillingworth, are expecting their first child, a girl, in March, and he was recently made the captain of the Tamworth Thunderbolts men's team.
And while McGann is "very excited" for the year ahead, he admitted there were also some "mixed emotions".
"I'm still obviously a little bit nervous, but I think it'll fall into place," he said.
"I'm really looking forward to it, I think it's going to be great."
2023 will be the first time McGann has led the Thunderbolts, and just his second time doing so overall after a brief stint as the co-captain of Lake Land College in Illinois.
Although he does not have a deep well of captaincy experience, McGann was appointed by coach Kane Butler with the full support of the rest of the team.
"It was pretty much a no-brainer," Butler said.
"He's been working hard, he's the oldest on the team with the most experience. It'd be hard to pick someone else, and all the boys look up to him."
Despite the coach's confidence in his ability, McGann was still "a little bit" surprised when offered the job.
One of the reasons McGann was the primary contender was that none of the other former Thunderbolts could play this year.
For a variety of reasons, many of the players from the pre-COVID era were unable to commit, meaning this side will primarily consist of youngsters under 22 years old.
Rather than bemoaning the lack of experience in the squad, McGann is eager to see what sort of dynasty he and the Thunderbolts can build.
"I'm 23, will be 24 during the season," he said.
"If you have a look at the rest of our guys, they're all 20, 21, 22. If we can keep this group together for a while, we'll definitely be back where we were at the top during those [earlier] years."
The strength of the Tamworth teams of old lay in the trust between the players, McGann said.
Everyone in the former state league sides "knew how each other played" and "knew what to expect from each other".
That, he predicts, will the biggest challenge that lies ahead for the current group. But it is one he believes they can overcome quickly.
"With this new group, we can build our culture again," McGann said.
"It's really exciting ... having the new guys come through that'll hopefully be there for the foreseeable future, that's big for Tamworth."
The 2023 season is expected to get underway in mid-March. The Thunderbolts have already held roughly half a dozen training sessions, and both McGann and Butler are optimistic about the promise within the side.
But, with his daughter due in late March, McGann expects there to be a bit of a juggling act between his roles as a captain and a father.
"I'll try my best," he said.
"Anytime there's going to be a clash, obviously I'll choose my daughter, but I'll do my best to be as available as I can be."
