Inflatable swings, ramps, monkey bars, tunnels, hurdles, climbing challenges, slides, trampolines, stairs, and more will have kids screaming 'Geronimo' at Lake Keepit.
Splash Waterpark opens on Saturday, January 7 and adds an inflatable playground to what is already considered the local beach for many surrounding communities.
The dam is the region's "own local Bondi", Inland Parks regional manager Leith Smith said.
"That's what everyone calls it," he said.
READ MORE:
The partnership between Reflections Holiday Parks and Splash Waterpark has seen plenty of interest from locals, with more than 50 booking per session already, Mr Smith said.
"The Splash park is definitely a great initiative," Mr Smith said.
"A very, very exciting opportunity for the local communities and people from further afield to enjoy the park."
The waterpark will remain at the dam until the end of summer and throughout the warmer months.
Admission to the inflatable playground is $25 per person, which is a mighty 60m by 35m and can see up to 130 people enjoying it at a time.
The kids circuit caters for people four years old and 100cm tall, and comes with an observation lounge area for parents to relax and enjoy watching the action.
The park welcomes 60,000 guests and day visitors a year, and the exciting new additions including 'Glamping by the Dam' bell tents will see the park's visitation soar by 40 per cent in 2023, a spokesperson for Reflections Holiday Parks said.
"It's a pretty special place," Mr Smith said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.