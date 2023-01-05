"We're old. But we're clean and friendly."
That's the motto at Tamworth Paceway as the campground prepares for an influx of country music fans.
Several sporting clubs and grounds across Tamworth are preparing to host caravaners and campers next week, with council's Riverside grounds officially opening on Friday.
Paceway already has four people on the waitlist for a spot, with the site is set to be full to the brim come party time.
Campers visiting the city to experience the festival have been hosted at Paceway for years.
The biggest challenge for the site came in 2022, when the festival was called off "at the last minute".
Facility manager Leeanne Flowers had to ring people across the country letting them know it was no longer going ahead.
"It was par for the course, really, everyone was used to dealing with COVID," she said.
The campground was still a sell out when April's festival came around.
Paceway got "an awful lot" of feedback after the most recent event.
"People were just very happy," Ms Flower said.
"Everybody's happy. Everybody's content, because we make sure they are."
Ms Flower has already filled one early cancellation, and said people sometimes do cancel during the festival, usually because the heat gets too much to stand.
People say they don't need air-conditioning, and then they find out that they do, she said.
As soon as the festival wraps up, Paceway will be getting a round of improvements to the campsite.
Better water facilities, updated power boxes and hidden hoses and leads are all set for upgrades.
Tamworth Greyhound Club transforms into a campsite once a year for the festival.
It brings in about $15,000, which pays the club's rates, president Robert Munn said.
"There's nothing left after that," he said.
Mr Munn is on the grounds 14 hours a day during the festival.
"You get to meet some really good people," he said.
"I've got regulars coming back year after year after year.
"We've got about 15 regulars that are coming back this year, again."
There are still spots up for grabs, but it's looking set to be busier for the club this time around than it was in April.
