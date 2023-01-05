JUST one week out from Tamworth's flagship country music event confusion has swept across the CBD's hospitality community about what they can and can't do.
After almost three decades of not being able to serve alcohol to outdoor diners along Peel Street during the festival, the rules have changed but some restaurant owners said they've been left in the dark.
Owner of The Pig and Tinder Box and DECO Wine Bar and Restaurant on the main street Jye Segboer said he was prepping staff to prepare for complaints from customers about the rule, under the impression Tamworth Regional Council hadn't changed their tune.
"The consumer gets confused and they get aggressive," he said.
READ ALSO:
"I believe it would be better if they [council] got rid of the no drinking with a meal during festival."
Council's Director of Liveable Communities Gina Vereker confirmed to the Leader a change to the rules had been made in November allowing footpath diners to enjoy an alcoholic beverage with their meal during the festival for the first time since 1996.
Mr Segboer said there hadn't been "much consultation" between council and the hospitality industry and was unaware of the rule change which would mark a huge boost for business.
"It poses a big problem because for a large number of venues on Peel Street about 25 to 30 per cent of their capacity is actually on the footpath," he said.
"So they lose that capacity during the festival in the sense that they can't serve beverages."
After being made aware of the confusion for some owners, Ms Vereker said could may look to send letters to Peel Street traders ahead of the festival.
"Maybe we do need to send something out to everybody," she said.
A beer or wine with dinner might be back on the menu during festival but a social drink with friends on the footpath will still be banned come next week.
Ms Vereker said there had been a push from the CBD hospitality community to allow outdoor diners to also enjoy a beverage without a meal during the 10 days.
But intensive community consultation and studies would need to take place before such a change is implemented.
"We need to go out to the broader community not just those who run the actual retail," Ms Vereker said.
"But the community has aged and matured so council has resolved for [my] directorate to have a look at that and come back with a future report that either recommends or doesn't recommend it."
Mr Segboer said he wanted to see the rule changed but regulations would need to be put in place to ensure patron safety.
"One of the regulations should be that people should remain seated, it's not a social, stand up and move around thing," he said.
"Ensuring there's regulations in place means people can enjoy the beautiful main street of what Peel Street is and enjoy the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere while having a social drink."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.