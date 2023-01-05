A special breed of shutterbug will be spotted in NSW national parks this summer, vying for the title of best photograph in the first ever NSW National Parks Photo Competition.
Head of NSW National Parks Atticus Fleming said all shutterbugs, whether professional or amateur, could snap up a chance to win one of four national park holidays.
"Our national parks protect spectacular landscapes and threatened wildlife, offering exceptional photo opportunities across the State, from brilliant beaches to majestic tall forests and our unique outback," Mr Fleming said.
"If you are in a national park this summer, pull out your camera or your phone and take that special photo of a stunning view, a beautiful bird or your friends exploring our parks.
"Your photos will be showcased on a new webpage, helping to promote awareness of our national parks and support for conservation. Plus, there are some great prizes!
"There are four competition categories: Landscapes and Vistas, Animals and Plants, Enjoying Nature and Remote Country.
"Category winners will receive their choice of a unique holiday in selected national park accommodation ranging from lighthouse keepers' cottages to bush cabins to beachfront houses.
"We're particularly excited to see photos in the 'Remote Country' category, as more people find their path to lesser-known gems in our regional and remote areas," Mr Fleming said.
Find your Path is the National Parks and Wildlife Service's largest visitor campaign run in partnership with Destination NSW. The campaign establishes NSW as the national parks state offering a range of experiences from snowy summits to secluded beaches.
The inaugural NSW National Parks Photo Competition runs from December, 13 to January 31, 2023.
All photography must be undertaken in a safe manner, keeping distance from animals, respecting cultural heritage and causing no damage to the environment.
Winners will be announced on NSW National Parks Facebook in February 2023.
To submit a photograph, go to nswparks.info/photocomp.
