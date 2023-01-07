MAJOR modifications to an aged care home will make the facility more suitable for dementia patients.
Uniting Aged Care, on the corner of Tribe Street and Manilla Road, will undergo a facelift in a bid to provide better care for the city's ageing population.
In a submission to Tamworth Regional Council, the company has laid bare its hopes and dreams for a major refurbishment.
The upgrades to Alblas Lodge, one of the two residential accommodation services on site, were originally approved in July 2020 but the project has since been modified.
The lodge provides 24/7 nursing care, short-term respite care and dementia support rooms.
A spokesperson for Uniting NSW and ACT said the changes would transform the home into a "contemporary welcoming senior's community".
The plans include new café facilities, a children's playground, wider pathways and larger car parking spaces.
The garden space will be renovated to respond to the local climate with landscaping to "better support people" living with dementia, the spokesperson said.
"This will enable Uniting to provide facilities that are designed to enhance the wellbeing and create community connection," they said.
"Providing residents with an even more homely, contemporary living environment that matches the quality of care."
Once the refurbishments are complete the facility will house 145 residents.
It is hoped the upgrades will allow locals to "age gracefully and with dignity" in the community "they love".
The new plans are slated to improve the visual appearance of the building to fit "more comfortably" into the streetscape of the city's North.
The modification application will be on public exhibition until January 12.
