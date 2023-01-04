MINES in Gunnedah, Boggabri and Werris Creek were granted an exemption from a legal ruling making it an offence to use fire extinguishers with chemicals toxic to the environment.
But, Whitehaven Coal's Maules Creek Coal Mine near Boggabri, Tarrawonga Coal Mine near Gunnedah, and Werris Creek Coal Mine, are free of the banned substances, the mining giant has confirmed.
The coal mining company applied for the exemption because it expected the transition process away from the chemicals to take longer than it did.
"Despite being granted an exemption to the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) ruling, we are pleased that our transition program has proceeded rapidly and successfully," a spokesperson for Whitehaven said.
"The community can be confident all our sites are free of any fire retardant containing PFAS."
READ MORE:
The use of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) was made an offence, unless by an authority in response to a 'catastrophic' fire, from September 26 last year.
Relevant authorities include Transport for NSW, a fire brigade, a rural fire brigade, a community fire unit, or the Port Authority of NSW.
PFAS are a group of over 4000 chemicals - and the properties that make them useful in fire-fighting foams, make them problematic in the environment, the NSW EPA said.
PFAS travel long distances in water, do not fully break down naturally in the environment, and are toxic to a range of animals.
The Australian government has been working since 2002 to reduce the use of PFAS, amid global concern about the persistence and mobility of these chemicals in the environment.
PFAS-containing firefighting foams will be gradually replaced with appropriate alternatives over time to help minimise risk.
A national PFAS position statement was published in May 2020, after having been endorsed by most Australian jurisdictions, including NSW.
PFAS use in Australia should be reduced, where practicable, to limit further releases of PFAS into the environment, the National PFAS Position Statement said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.