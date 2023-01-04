WHETHER it's strategy or pure luck, if a few kids play their cards right they could be the creators of a brand new board game.
Forget monopoly, yahtzee and snakes and ladders, under the guidance of a local award-winning board game designer the next generation are hoping they've picked the right hand to design a new family favourite.
Industrial arts teacher at Peel High School and game designer Michael Wenman laid down the rules for crafting the perfect board game at a design workshop hosted by the Tamworth City Library.
The designer told the Leader when it comes to making a game the most important element was a good theme.
"It needs to be one that people can latch onto and resonate with," he said.
"That's what we need as the core of the game, something to draw people in."
A simple set of rules to avoid arguments and a balance between strategy and luck are also key pieces of the puzzle.
"People can improve their skills and have a better chance at winning the game," Mr Wenman said.
"But if you lose the game you can blame you're dice rolls and not how bad you are as a player."
After the workshop the participants could submit their games to the national 'Whipper Snapper' competition for designers aged under 20.
Library STEAM and childhood literacy unit coordinator Jonathan Stilts said the kids had come along "brimming" with ideas and the skills learnt would have real world application.
"There's a lot of problem solving to be done whether you're designing or playing," he said.
"Those skills of building a game can be carried into today's digital economy."
A second workshop will be held at the library on January 11 at 12pm.
