STORM clouds brewing in the distance didn't deter locals from heading outside to try and beat the heat on Wednesday.
The splash pad near Hopscotch Cafe on Kable Avenue was pumping, while others headed to the town pool for a dip.
The temperature in Tamworth was more than 34 degrees about 12.30pm, before some thunder and rain rolled into town.
Tamworth managed to dodge most of the wild weather that was around, despite a severe storm warning that was issued in the afternoon.
