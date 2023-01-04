COUNCIL is calling for clarity on "broad" details of how the proposed new Dungowan Dam will be operated in its exhibited plans.
Mention of the increased cost to consumers as a result of the new dam proceeding is outlined in the Dungowan Dam Environmental Impact Statement (EIS), according to Tamworth Regional Council (TRC).
"The EIS makes some broad statements about how the new dam will be operated once constructed," TRC's submission during the public exhibition phase states.
"Just how the dams are operated in the future to provide water for Tamworth will have a huge impact on the delivery of water for a large population centre."
READ MORE:
To minimise the financial impact on TRC and its water customers, among other things, council resolved that Water NSW should own the new dam, and the new pipeline be owned, operated and maintained by council.
TRC owns the existing dam and pipeline, and if the new dam does not go ahead, will have to address water security concerns, it noted.
Instead of the proposed decommissioning of the old dam, council said it should be used as the lower storage for a pumped hydro scheme.
"Given the time and cost of constructing large storages, removal should only be undertaken in the most exceptional cases," the report said.
Submissions from individuals and organisations to the EIS included one approval, four comments, and the remainder of the 61 total submissions opposed the project.
The dominance of submissions opposing a project isn't uncommon, given those in favour have no need to submit, Tamworth MP Kevin Anderson said.
"The final business case has shown that the new Dungowan Dam is the best option for securing town water supply while maintaining water for farmers," he said.
The new dam would have a larger spillway, and may release marginally more water during flood events, the SES advised in its submission.
The dam would have capacity to capture small flood events, and flood frequency within Dungowan Valley could reduce.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.