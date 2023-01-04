A band of volunteers have donated their skills to harvest a 2022 fundraiser wheat crop the proceeds from which will assist young people of the Liverpool Plains.
Farming for Kids harvested 153 tonnes of winter wheat, delivering the produce to Bayliss Grain, Quirindi.
The volunteer group raises funds by growing, harvesting and selling crops grown on land leased from the Liverpool Plains Shire Council, near the Quirindi airport.
To date the charity has donated over $200,000 in aid of local children, with further provisions to meet future scholarship commitments.
The group has been in operation since December 2013, after Farming for Kids president Charles Hill and other local farmers and volunteers were inspired by a community farming group at Emerald, Qld.
READ ALSO:
All crop costs are donated and farmers and contractors donate their time, machinery, expertise and diesel and Pursehouse Rural, Nurural and Amps Commercial donate chemical and fertiliser and Agracom handles the marketing.
Funds raised go towards local schools and helping children in the Liverpool Plains Shire.
The organisation has given money to local individuals, preschools, primary schools, and the Quirindi High School.
"We've helped with a mental health and development program at our local high school and given money to local primary schools that are building kitchens and running paddock to plate programs," Mr Hill said.
"The charity has also supported the development of a community hub, donated to the local basketball club, which does a lot of work with youth in town, as well as other local sporting groups."
In conjunction with fundraising for local children, Farming for Kids promotes the importance of agriculture and farming to the Liverpool Plains community and the national economy, and supports and partners with other community organisations.
If you know a young individual or organisation that assists youth located in the Liverpool Plains Shire who may need assistance, visit the funding request section on the www.farmingforkids.org website.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.