Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Friday, January 6 2023

By Letters
January 6 2023 - 5:00am
The Central Ranges gas pipeline across the Liverpool Plains in October 2022. Supplied by Jim Guider

Hunter Valley gas pipeline on a fault line. Why?

As Santos door knocks landholders throughout the Liverpool Plains and Ranges, in an attempt to garner support for their Hunter Gas Pipeline being built on the Newcastle to Mooki Gunnedah fault line, one wonders, if our so called state and federal leaders really care about the community's wellbeing and Australia's agricultural future.

