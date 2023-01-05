As Santos door knocks landholders throughout the Liverpool Plains and Ranges, in an attempt to garner support for their Hunter Gas Pipeline being built on the Newcastle to Mooki Gunnedah fault line, one wonders, if our so called state and federal leaders really care about the community's wellbeing and Australia's agricultural future.
Or has politics become so entangled by energy companies commercial bribery directed at influencing decisions and winning hearts and minds, they simply cannot say no, deserting their constituents and agriculture to appease the foreign owned corporates.
With a NSW state election only months away in early 2023, elected members need to be reminded, who they are meant to represent, with the Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline to be placed firmly on the election platform for discussion.
Friends of the Hunter, equine industry, coal mining plus city and coastal residents need to be brought into that discussion to make them aware of firstly, Hunter Gas Pipeline being built on an active fault line extending through the Hunter Valley to greater North West NSW Liverpool Plains and Ranges.
Secondly, those same Liverpool Plains and Ranges, being one of Australia's primary food and fibre bowls are at risk of total destruction with this pipeline being built on a fault line having the potential to not only destroy pristine black soils and precious underground water, but also deliver a Ghanan or Nigerian type Armageddon from gas pipeline being subjected to extreme seismic activity.
Seismic activity coinciding with a notorious Plains and Ranges heatwave during summer could be devastating to a gas pipeline and all that connects with it.
Minor gas pipelines, not as huge as intended HV pipeline, are already being exposed on the Liverpool Plains due to combination of poor infrastructure, continual wet weather and lack of maintenance, showing gas company word is not be trusted.
Hunter Valley Gas Pipeline is to be built on Hunter Valley Mooki Gunnedah Thrust, being Newcastle fault line in highly populated developing Hunter Valley next to major highway and railway serving agriculture, mining, tourism, commercial and community.
The future, a possible Ghanan or Nigerian pipeline scenario major disaster interspersed with highway and railway fatalities. Coupled up, with destroyed transport infrastructure bringing the Eastern Seaboard to a standstill.
The Newcastle earthquake still looms large in the Australian mindset with Newcastle and Hunter Valley media still reporting earthquakes in the Hunter caused by seismic activity, not by mining.
Last earthquakes took place at Muswellbrook 2018 with GeoScience Australia stating mining not responsible.
Scientifically called the Hunter Mooki Thrust, the thrust is not to be trusted with the odds not in humanity's favour, with a corporate gamble based on short term need and long term greed, by Santos and supporters.
Circulated information has Santos attempting ease of access Plan A with Plan B, being Western Corridor available, if Plan A, fails due to Hunter Valley resistance.
With the potential to not only destroy the Liverpool Plains and Ranges Food and Fibre Bowl, along with creating a Hunter Valley commercial transport infrastructure Armageddon, No pipeline on fault line, let it be Western Corridor, if that.
Wishing you all a gas free 2023 on the Liverpool Plains and Ranges !
Jim Guider, NSW
In 2022, Australia's State of the Environment report concluded that the overall trend of our environment is "poor and deteriorating".
From the majestic Great Barrier Reef to towering Mountain Ash Forests, our natural world is suffering at the hands of we humans.
In response, may 2023 be the year that we each take the opportunity to make a positive difference to reverse the trend.
Each year, more and more of us resolve to live sustainably. So, when we pen our 2023 plans, let's add ideas like eating locally grown unpackaged fruit and veggies, planting trees, spending time outside in nature, and engaging positively with all levels of government, to our list.
Sustainable living is better for both our planet and our own well-being. A win-win for 2023!
Amy Hiller, Kew Victoria
In 2022, extreme weather events were widespread around the globe. In fact, in my 72 years, I am unable to remember a worse year.
The European Commission's Global Drought Observatory declared the 2022 drought the worst in 500 years.
China experienced its worst-ever heatwave - lasting more than 70 days. And in the US, an ongoing "megadrought" in the West and Southwest is the most extreme in the last 1,200 years, according to a new study.
In this country, the February-March floods in southeast Qld last year have been described as "Australia's worst floods in modern history."
These extreme weather events are "climate-fuelled" driven by a warmer atmosphere and oceans, thanks to the burning of fossil fuels producing greenhouse gases.
So, it was worrying to see that the top performing stock on the ASX at the end of 2022 was Whitehaven Coal.
A New Year's resolution for those with shares would be to divest from fossil fuels.
The Australia Institutes Divest Invest resources can help with this. The rest of us can switch our super and mortgages.
The Market Forces websites comparing super funds and banks are good places to start.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn Victoria
Increases in greenhouse emissions and the terrible problems they cause are largely attributable to human activities since the start of the Industrial Revolution several hundred years ago..
What a pity it was not known at the commencement of the Industrial Revolution that the then required energy needs could have been provided by utilizing energy from clean renewable sources like solar, wind, hydro and other non polluting means.
Words commonly used like, human caused climate change, would be almost non-existent now.
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank South Australia
