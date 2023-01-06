For many long years I have really enjoyed having The Northern Daily Leader newspaper delivered from Monday to Saturday to my home overlooking the Longyard Golf Course.
He and his wife, Lorraine, and my wife, Mary, and I became good mates way back in 1997 which was the first of my Billabong Jazz Concerts which proved very popular over the next 15 years.
About $260,000 was raised for the Billabong Mental Health Unit in Darling Street in Tamworth.
Warren and Lorraine continued to be strong supporters of Billabong.
He proved to be a big bonus to Tamworth with his dedication and 5-star handling of many happenings in the district during his time as Mayor of Tamworth. He is a true Tamworth legend!
Highly regarded and respected Russell Webb is the current mayor. With many years of experience he has become a huge asset to the thriving city of Tamworth and district.
John Muller OAM, Tamworth
Like many people in Tamworth, I was very saddened to hear about the passing of Warren Woodley.
I had the chance to know Warren over the years and enter into many conversations with him, I enjoyed his company.
Warren was an honest man, and he was strong about his convictions, but no matter if you agreed with him or not, he always shook hands with you.
I believe that our political leaders today need to be strong about their policies and convictions when implementing them and could learn a lot from Warren's contribution to society.
Warren was a strong believer in decentralisation and the role of free enterprise in rural areas like ours because it created the wealth and grew the area and also created employment opportunities for people so they could get well trained and get ahead in life.
Warren was a strong believer in the role of families being together as they made for stronger communities. He practiced what he preached, he loved his family dearly.
Warren served this community well over many years in council and he enjoyed serving us.
Whilst he was elected in local government, Warren always kept a watchful eye on state and federal politics and was the ultimate professional, he could work with and talk with anyone no matter their politics to achieve things for the community.
In short, he believed in Australia.
My condolences to his family and peers. Our community has lost someone who believed in us being stronger together.
Shane Moran, Tamworth
The Mayor of Gunnedah Shire, Jamie Chaffey, describes the frustration of rural communities served by representatives of the current NSW minority government, (NDL 04/01/2023) regarding the 2019 promise of a new Gunnedah hospital and 24-hour police station at Gunnedah.
How many promises and photo opportunities have been made over the last four years by a government allegedly cashed up by the proceeds of privatisation promised for the regions yet a vibrant town the size of Gunnedah continues to be taken for granted.
The bigger questions will be how does the government intend to staff a new hospital? It's the same questions that need to be answered about all rural hospitals.
The March state election will be a good opportunity to demonstrate that rural NSW wants representatives dedicated to its future and that means substantial sums of investment, not empty promises.
Mark Rodda, Tamworth
The Elgin Marbles, actually the Parthenon Marbles, have been Greek for over two thousand years and still are in every way except location. They were taken, realistically stolen, by Lord Elgin in the early 1800s and most people believe should be returned but that is actually illegal under British Museum Act 1963 and offers to 'lend' them are insulting.
One of the most obvious concerns that many museums have is that they would be emptied of items that were acquired, a weasel word for stolen, during times when the attitudes were different. Different attitudes do not condone theft.
Let's return the thefts of the past to their rightful owners and put the past attitudes in the rubbish bin of time.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill Victoria
The problem of cheating is one of humankinds longest running evils with far too many examples to quote in a single letter although if we just restricted ourselves to politicians cheating, we could fill this whole issue easily.
The latest variation is with the use of artificial intelligence to write essays by people often gifted with natural stupidity. There are some obvious solutions to the problems of AI cheating with the most efficient being knowing your students and their abilities.
A simple approach is to have students read their 'own' work and then watch them crash but of course you can't embarrass students anymore. With math questions it's easier when you find two papers with the same miscalculations.
Teachers are however finding the ingenuity of students in developing new methods of cheating, usually by gossip or social media hints, is increasing far beyond the notes up the sleeves approach and serious attention to the problem is needed.
As they say 'cheats never prosper' but the software companies offering cheating services will.
Dennis Fitzgerald, Box Hill Victoria
They started a war on our cattle,
Which led to a hell of a battle.
Our burgers are now made of crickets,
And buying real beef needs their tickets,
Imprinted with silly Green prattle.
Viv Forbes, Washpool Queensland
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.