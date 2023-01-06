The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor: Saturday, January 7 2023

By Letters
January 7 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former mayor and Tamworth Regional Councillor Warren Woodley has died, aged 85. Picture by Gareth Gardner from file

Passing of former mayor Warren Woodley OAM

For many long years I have really enjoyed having The Northern Daily Leader newspaper delivered from Monday to Saturday to my home overlooking the Longyard Golf Course.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.