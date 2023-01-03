The Northern Daily Leader
Lyn Bowtell leading Tamworth's The Academy program in 2023 return

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 3 2023 - 6:00pm
AFTER fires, floods and the damage COVID did to the music industry, intensive country music program The Academy is back in session.

Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

