AFTER fires, floods and the damage COVID did to the music industry, intensive country music program The Academy is back in session.
Student Al Clapson was ready to go in 2020, until her home in Bodalla in the South Coast was struck by bushfires.
"My husband said I could go, but I didn't want to write a song about a burning husband," she said.
READ MORE:
The 52-year-old is keen to finally get in the classroom and learn from the country music greats.
"I feel like I'm just floating on air. It doesn't feel real," she said.
The course, which heralds the countdown to the Tamworth Country Music Festival, is led by multi-award winning artist, director Lyn Bowtell.
"It's so good to be able to bring everyone together again," Ms Bowtell said.
"We've kind of connected already, because we were going to be running the course in 2021.
"It feels like a joyous event, even more so than usual."
Ms Bowtell studied at The Academy in 1997 - then the country music college - and won the Star Maker competition the same week.
"I was in a really good place when I got to Star Maker. I'd just spent a fortnight doing music," she said.
Students travelled from across the country for the first day on Tuesday.
"Not only do you get huge amounts of information from industry experts, but you make bonds that hopefully last," Ms Bowtell said. "The songs that are written here - they're just astounding."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.