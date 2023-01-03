THE COUNTRY capital is counting down the days until the iconic festival brings the beat back to Tamworth, with just more than a week before it returns to its traditional 10-day January timeslot.
Pubs, clubs and venues are gearing up for the launch of the Tamworth Country Music Festival 2023 on January 13, while accommodation providers are packed to the rafters.
It's all hands on deck in the lead up to a "massive" event for crews at the The Pub Group's five venues.
"It's going to be be a good solid 10 days of massive hard work for everyone involved," the company's marketing manager Skye Smith told the Leader.
"I think everyone's back and ready to have a big party in January now.
"After the last two years, with COVID, and the weather, everyone's just ready to get their party on and get their country on."
The Longyard is an "institution" and destination pub at any time of the year, but Ms Smith expects Moonshiners Bar will also draw crowds this festival.
A country 90s show hosted by 2009 Star Maker winner Liam Brew is on offer at the pub.
Travis Collins, Andrew Swift, the Wolfe Brothers, Ian Moss, and Darlinghurst are among the big names playing across The Pub Group's five venues and six stages.
A set list of entirely free performances are on offer at Southgate Inn.
"We've got a huge line-up across all of our venues," Ms Smith said.
"With 135 gigs over 10 days, there's something there for everyone."
Venues across town and even in surrounding areas have released line-ups, with each day of the festival offering something for visitors.
Austin Tourist Park on Armidale Road will be mark its 40th country music festival in business this year.
The park's 100 spots are already booked up, manager Alison Edwards said.
"For us, busy is a 40-guest night, whereas in country music, we've got every site booked," she said.
The number of campers at the park are set to blow the April festival of 2022 out of the water.
"I think going back to January means that we go back to a much bigger festival, in that people are out for longer, enjoying things," Ms Edwards said.
"It's nothing for the fans that are out to finally come back in at 10, 11 o'clock [at night], because they've had such a good day out.
"And I don't know whether April was quite as good."
Tamworth Country Music Festival manager Barry Harley said ticket sales for concerts in 2023 had been going strong.
"We have seen many sold-out shows and high ticket sales across a number of venues coming into the new year, which is very exciting to see," he said.
"As the most unique live music experience in Australia, there will be something on offer for all ages and musical tastes, with many free elements for everyone to enjoy."
The 51st Tamworth Country Music Festival will officially kick off with the opening concert in Toyota Park, set up in Bicentennial Park, on Friday, January 13.
Free concerts will be held there each night.
The Toyota FanZone, buskers, chalk artists, stalls and the Family Zone will return this year, while Toyota hats and pins will be handed out to support Lifeline.
The festival will end on January 22. The Golden Guitar Awards are the night before.
