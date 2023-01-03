THINK elegance, classical music, ballroom dancing and soft pastels.
That's what's in store for guests at this year's Rescue Ball.
Ticketholders will be transported back in time to the 19th century regency era for a night of dancing, entertainment and most importantly, a chance to thank the crew and raise money for Tamworth's Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service.
Major events manager for the chopper Kylie Farrugia said the night would be a "departure" from themes gone by.
"We've come off the back of two quite masculine themes in terms of 'Gatsby' and then the 'Greatest Show'," she said.
"It was very red, black, gold, strong and vivid.
"This year we're going very floral, feminine and soft."
Last year the event managed to raise more than $45,000 to help keep the chopper in the air.
The decorations might look different this year, but one thing will stay the same, Ms Farrugia said.
"Story telling is a very important part of the evening," she said.
"We find that the Rescue Ball is an opportunity to share with our guests to broaden their knowledge of what we do, introduce them to past patients and share some of those really moving stories."
And after last year's ball faced repeated delays due to COVID-19 restrictions, oganisers are keen to hit the dancefloor again.
"Things on the COVID landscape seem to have settled and we're looking forward to delivering the event," Ms Farrugia said.
The Single Builders Tamworth Rescue Ball will be held on April 1 at the West Tamworth League Club.
Tickets go on sale January 16.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
