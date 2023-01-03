The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Regional mayors welcome road funding after floods

By Duncan Murray
January 3 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NSW regional mayors say a repair fund is welcome but some flood-damaged roads need ripping up. (Rebecca Bennett/AAP PHOTOS)

A $500 million fund to fix potholes across NSW has been welcomed by several regional mayors who say roads are crucial for their towns to function.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.