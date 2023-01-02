THE FIRST and keenest of the country music crowds have set up camp at the Riverside grounds, with years of festival experience already under their belts.
Pam Critchley met her partner at the 2017 Tamworth Country Music Festival.
They bought a van and have been travelling the country together ever since.
READ MORE:
The couple arrived early to nab a spot in the camping area by the Peel River to catch the festival as it begins to heat up, and because they were on the road already.
"I like the comfort here," she told the Leader.
"You can walk into town, you don't have to get a bus or anything, you can park your car and then just walk straight into town."
Ms Critchley is looking forward to catching her friend, singer-songwriter Kerry Kennedy, perform as well as spending time at Wests Diggers and the Courthouse Hotel.
She and her partner are also hoping to get inside a karaoke booth.
Tracy Maxwell has been visiting the festival for more than a decade.
She's helped out at the Riverside Camping Grounds for many of the12 years she's come, but took over running the stage and canteen in 2021.
A lack of live music at the camping hotspot inspired her to make it a real destination.
"I saw it as an opportunity to run the music and really get a platform for young and up-and-coming artists," she said.
Typically, she doesn't arrive until the day the campgrounds open, but came early to set up, repaint and clean things out.
She is looking forward to "everything" on offer at the festival.
"I've got a lot of interest in the Golden Guitars this year, because I know so many of the artists who are nominated," she said. "And I just love bringing the music to everybody from our stage.
"Giving all these artists the platform is what excites me."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.