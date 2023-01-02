The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Tamworth Country Music Festival: Riverside Campgrounds gets first visitors

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
January 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pam Critchley pulled up early to Riverside Campgrounds to get a head start on Tamworth Country Music Festival fun. Picture by Eva Baxter

THE FIRST and keenest of the country music crowds have set up camp at the Riverside grounds, with years of festival experience already under their belts.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.