The Northern Tablelands town of Glen Innes is famous as the birthplace of Garry 'Norman Gunston' McDonald and cooking expert, the late Margaret Fulton.
But Glen Innes is also recognised for its big Cup Day race meeting that takes place this Saturday.
The town will come alive with their first Cup meeting in several years that is COVID-free.
"Our numbers were down last year because of the restrictions but the feedback we're getting is that we will be welcoming a very large crowd in 2023 with the shackles off," Glen Innes Jockey Club's general secretary Barry Luxford said.
"It is themed as a family fun event and tickets can be purchased at the gate.
"We will have plenty of food vans, a bar and BBQ, along with a Champagne Garden and a Fashions on the Field.
"And there will be live music by The Regulators that will keep racegoers entertained after the last race."
GIJC will also provide a VIP marquee with $99 ticket holders receiving a five-hour canape and beverage package in a beautifully styled marquee.
The meeting on Monday received 91 nominations, including 12 for the $19,000 feature.
Among the nominations was last year's winner Amazingly. Trained by Wayne Oakenfull, the Inverell trainer has also nominated his Inverell Cup winner from New Year's Day - Zaidin, and last year's Inverell Cup winner Renegade as he looks to make it a back-to-back Cup double after taking out the Inverell and Glen Innes Cups in consecutive weekends.
Armidale trainer Stirling Osland has nominated Global Sensation and Haslake and Cody Morgan Aytobe, the latter two both also backing up from Inverell.
