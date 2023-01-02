TRIBUTES are flowing for a "down-to-earth" bull rider from the New England after he was tragically killed at a popular rodeo on New Year's Eve.
He suffered chest injuries and was rushed to hospital, where he later died.
The rodeo community and his hometown of Atholwood, in the Inverell shire, has paid tribute to Mr Mills with social media being flooded with thousands of messages in support for his family.
Patrick Everingham from Lismore said Mr Mills was "one of the nicest, most humble, friendly, upstanding people" he had ever met.
"His down-to-earth personality was one you couldn't help but admire," he wrote.
Fords Family Store in Texas said they were shocked and devastated at the loss.
"Devastating to lose not only one of our customers...but also a great community member," the post said.
"Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Mills family at this terrible time."
The spokesperson said it was a very difficult time for the family of Mr Mills and asked for their privacy to be upheld.
The National Rodeo Association offered deep condolences to Mr Mills' loved ones.
"We would like to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of Hue Mills who was fatally injured while competing in the Novice Bull Ride at the Warwick New Year's Eve Rodeo last night," a spokesperson said.
Jacqui Davidge posted on social media that Mr Mills was "gone with his boots on, living life large".
"Rest easy Cowboy. Sincere condolences to family, friends, first responders and the committee," she wrote.
