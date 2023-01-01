The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Photos: Campdraft and rodeo enthusiasts flock to Upper Horton for New Year's festivities

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 1 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Hundreds of rodeo and campdraft enthusiasts have rung in 2023 Upper Horton style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.