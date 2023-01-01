Hundreds of rodeo and campdraft enthusiasts have rung in 2023 Upper Horton style.
The annual campdraft and rodeo is a New Year's tradition for many and over the past few days has seen huge numbers saddling up and taking to the local sports ground.
The first time running at full capacity for about six years due to the drought and then COVID, the campdrafting competition received more than 2000 entries, which organisers had to cut back to 1400 in order to get through all the runs.
It was an early start on New Year's Day - the final day of competition - with the first campdrafters picking up the reins at 6am for the juvenile event.
That was followed by the maiden, A and B, and the open for open drafts.
There was also a junior rodeo.
New Year's Eve saw some of the best bronc riders in the country put on a show for the 'Big Valley Blowout'.
Part of the Xtreme Broncs series, the line-up of 33 riders included Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) saddle bronc riding champion Greg Hamilton, Australian record holder Brad Pierce, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rookie saddle bronc rider of the year Damien Brennan and former champions such as Tamworth's Luke Morgan.
Another 34 cowboys competed in the rookie event earlier in the day.
The attention now turns to Walcha on January 13, and the tour final in Tamworth the following night, which will run in conjunction with the Xtreme Bulls tour final.
