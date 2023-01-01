The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Westpac Rescue Helicopter deployed to several crashes on Gibralter Range, Tabulam and Coolah

Breanna Chillingworth
By Breanna Chillingworth
January 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter on scene on one of several missions on New Year's Eve. Picture supplied by WRHS

THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has already clocked up plenty of flying time after several accidents marred New Year's Eve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Breanna Chillingworth

Breanna Chillingworth

Deputy Editor and Court Reporter

Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.