THE Westpac Rescue Helicopter Service has already clocked up plenty of flying time after several accidents marred New Year's Eve.
Even before the new year's celebrations could begin, the chopper was tasked to the Gwydir Highway at the Gibralter Range, east of Glen Innes.
About 7pm, the service was called to treat two male patients who were injured in a single vehicle crash on the highway.
Both patients suffered lower limb injuries and were treated on scene before being flown by the rescue service to Lismore Hospital in a stable condition.
The chopper was tasked just after 1am on New Year's Day to a crash at Tabulam, east of Tenterfield.
The driver of the car suffered "non life-threatening injuries" in the single vehicle accident.
The chopper's critical care medical team escorted the patient by road ambulance to Lismore Hospital for emergency treatment.
The patient was listed in a stable condition.
Meanwhile, a man aged in his 20s is in a serious but stable condition in hospital after he crashed his car just outside of Coolah.
About 1.30am on New Year's Day, the chopper was deployed to the crash just outside of town.
The man suffered head and shoulder injuries in the single vehicle crash.
He was flown to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle in a serious but stable condition.
