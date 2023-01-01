Emergency services have rescued the occupants of a car after it crashed into a river near Tamworth.
The accident happened on New Years Eve on Namoi River Road in Manilla.
Locals reported seeing police, fire crews and an ambulance rush to the scene of the river under lights and sirens.
A spokesperson for the NSW Rural Fire Service said the car lost control and left the road and then crashed down a steep embankment into the river.
The Manilla RFS brigade worked with Fire and Rescue NSW crews, police and paramedics to rescue the occupants, who were trapped for a short time.
They suffered only minor injuries in the crash, with emergency service workers hailing it "a lucky escape".
The crash comes amid a road safety operation that is policing the festive period with double demerits in place until midnight on Monday.
Northern Daily Leader Senior Crime and Court Reporter
