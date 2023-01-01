Boom northern apprentice Jasper Franklin, prior to a career defining move to the leading Sydney stables of Mark Newnham, is primed for his most prestigious win yet on Brett Cavanough's Eiger in the Inverell Cup at the traditional New Year's Day TAB meeting on Sunday.
The Grafton raised son of a retired New Zealand jockey, Franklin has twice ridden four winners at regional meetings and with 74 wins is likely to outride the final 1.5kg of his claim at upcoming meetings.
In the Tatt's Hotel Great Northern sponsored $45.000 historic 1400m Sunday feature, Franklin is riding performed eight-race winner Eiger with 63.5kg before his 1.5kg claim and has several other prime rides.
And Franklin, well acquainted with the stable, knows Eiger's form and the anticipated riding instructions.
"I've ridden several winners for 'Cav', knowing he's got the best horse in the race, it'll be ride it that way, don't try to be pretty," he said.
"Go forward let it roll and take any bad luck out of the equation.
"We've got barrier 11 and 63.5kg before my claim, so you don't want to be strung up by slower ones.
"I haven't ridden him yet, but I know him, checked the form when 'Cav' put me on.
"Won at the track and distance, just got beaten in stronger grade at Doomben recently and went around in lot tougher race at Randwick."
Meanwhile, Franklin is likely to come to Sydney earlier than anticipated.
"I was coming down in March but if I outride my allowance before then, I want to be down there ASAP to taking advantage of my maximum claim on the better quality and Mark Newnham has been in regular touch with my manager," he said.
He has five rides at Inverell and aside from the Cup favourite Eiger has strong prospect for Michelle Fleming's The Lion in the third event and Cody Morgan's Aytobe in the final event.
He rode a phenomenal four winners for Morgan at the recent Tamworth TAB meeting and also a double at Coffs Harbour.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.