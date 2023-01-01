The Northern Daily Leader

Racing: Jasper Franklin primed for a big day at Inverell's New Year's Day meeting

By Tony Megahey
Updated January 1 2023 - 11:14am, first published 11:00am
Fresh from riding four winners for him on Christmas Eve including Soopat (pictured) Jasper Franklin will have two rides for Tamworth trainer Cody Morgan at Sunday's Inverell Cup meeting. Picture by Bradley Photos

Boom northern apprentice Jasper Franklin, prior to a career defining move to the leading Sydney stables of Mark Newnham, is primed for his most prestigious win yet on Brett Cavanough's Eiger in the Inverell Cup at the traditional New Year's Day TAB meeting on Sunday.

