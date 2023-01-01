The Northern Daily Leader

Cricket: Local talents selected to attend under-14s State Challenge

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated January 1 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 2:00pm
Archie McMaster was named player of the carnival for the recent under-14s youth championships played at Raymond Terrace, and is one of six Northern Inland talents selected to play at the State Challenge in mid-January.

Three young Tamworth cricketer's efforts during the NSW (Northern) Youth Championships have been rewarded with selection to attend the Cricket NSW Under-14s State Challenge.

