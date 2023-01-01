Three young Tamworth cricketer's efforts during the NSW (Northern) Youth Championships have been rewarded with selection to attend the Cricket NSW Under-14s State Challenge.
Sam Davis, Archie McMaster and Charley Pickens will head to Dubbo in mid-January to showcase their talents against the best players in the state for their age.
McMaster was named the player of the carnival held at Raymond Terrace before Christmas after scoring 182 runs including a 52, 49 and 42 and taking four wickets. It took his overall tally for the championships to 243 runs and 11 wickets.
In what is his first season of rep cricket, Davis was also among the runs. He finished unbeaten in three of his six knocks and had a top score of 46.
He also impressed in the field nabbing seven catches and being part of seven run outs.
Pickens wasn't able to attend the carnival at Raymond Terrace but performed well enough in the Bolters' earlier games to earn a call-up.
They finished second overall behind Central Coast with six wins from their seven games, and had six players all up selected for the state carnival with the Tamworth trio joined by Gunnedah's Keaton Walters, Armidale's Oliver Stubbs and Walcha's Sinclair Little.
The State Challenge will be played from Monday January 16 to Thursday January 19 and feature a mix of 40 over and T20 games.
