Hometown trainers will have a strong hand in Sunday's Tatts Hotel Great Northern Inverell Cup (1400m), the feature of the club's traditional New Year's Day meeting.
Todd Payne, Wayne Oakenfull and Danni Schreck all have runners in the $45,000 open handicap with Oakenfull launching a double assault as he looks to make it back-to-back Cup triumphs.
After celebrating his maiden win with Renegade at the start of this year, he has recent addition to the stable Zaidin and 2022 Glen Innes Cup winner Amazingly.
Payne meanwhile has Trogir, who finished second to Renegade, while Schreck will saddle up her first Inverell Cup runner in Sebsilk.
They will face strong opposition though from the likes of Armidale's Stirling Osland, whose Buffet Buster was the $3.80 favourite (as of Friday afternoon) and beat a couple of his rivals in the showcase handicap on Armidale Cup Day, and Scone trainer Brett Cavanough.
His Eiger is the second favourite, and a previous winner at Inverell.
Hot on the heels of a huge Boxing Day, Inverell Jockey Club president Peter Tanner said it is shaping up to be a really good day.
"It's all looking good," he said.
"We've got an 80 per cent chance of 10mls tomorrow (Saturday), which would make the track perfect for racing".
It would just "top it of nicely".
He reckoned they would have had around 1500 attend Monday's Boxing Day meeting, which was "way up on the last couple of years" and should auger well for a good crowd on Sunday.
"If Boxing Day is any indication Cup Day will be really good," he said.
"It is a bit of a different crowd, an older crowd, more racegoers".
Alongside the racing there will be Fashions in the Field, which has this year been generally sponsored by Tom O'Callaghan and Anne-Marie Curry.
"They're from Sydney," Tanner said.
"They came up this year and enjoyed it. They wanted to sponsor a race but there were none left so they said they'd sponsor the Fashions in the Field."
There will be prizes for the best dressed male, female, couple, family, boy and girl as well as best headwear.
Gates open at 12pm with the first race jumping at 1.15pm. The Cup is scheduled for 4:56pm.
