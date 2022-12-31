SCORCHING hot summer days have brought an end to 2022 and locals have been finding ways to cool off.
Campers and day-trippers rolled into Chaffey Dam, near Tamworth, on Friday to escape the heat and celebrate the holiday period.
The temperature in Tamworth cracked 30 degrees on Friday afternoon, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, so hitting the water proved a popular idea.
Leader photographer Gareth Gardner was on hand to snap the action at Chaffey Dam as swimmers took to the water, people climbed aboard boats and anglers dropped a line.
