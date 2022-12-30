Jemma Coney made it 102 wins for the season with a double at Thursday's Tamworth Harness Racing Club meeting, the final for the 2022 north west harness racing season.
The Tamworth reinswoman's two winning drives included behind new stable acquisition Sheza Rose, trained by her father Greg and on debut for the stables.
"I thought she was really impressive," Coney said after the win, "her last half was pretty slick".
Sheza Rose had her previous race starts at the Fitzpatrick stables in Sydney after racing in New Zealand.
"We have had a few horses come up to us from Fitzpatricks and they are ready to go," she said.
The country air has certainly been refreshing for Sheza Rose who picked up her third career win and first on Australian soil with the other two wins being at Cambridge in New Zealand.
"She is a bit tricky to drive but she was good today," Coney said.
With Melati Boy leading the field under the hands of Tom Ison, Coney found herself racing three back in the outside running line. Commencing her run into the race from the 600m Sheza Rose reeled in her opposition down the home straight for a 2.1m win over $2.25 race favourite Carramar Kasiano (Bred Elder).
"I thought to wear the leader down the way she did was a good run," added Coney of the Bettors Delight-Shes Cullies Rose mare, who had commenced from the 10 barrier.
Shes So Brave (Blake Hughes) was a further 3m away third and covered the 1980m in a mile rate of 2.01.6.
Coney then picked up her second win for the meeting in taking out the Normie Moran Memorial with Gemmas Express with an impressive 2.5m win over Flirts Diva (Anthony Varga). $2 race favourite Faiselle (Tom Ison) was another half neck away third.
Flirts Diva leading the field saw Coney content to sit three back on the inside running line before finding clear passage on the final turn to race three wide down the home straight and secure the win.
"How the way the race was run suited the mare," Coney said of the Shoobees Place six-year-old mare.
"Her form going into the race was average but I was happy with the run. I knew from the barrier draw that she would put in a good run."
Gemmas Express commenced from the one barrier and paid $9.00 for the win.
"I am pleased we didn't go around as the race favourite, that took a bit of pressure off me," Coney said.
The wins of Sheza Rose and Gemmas Express also handed Greg Coney a training double.
For Jemma, it wrapped up a good season of racing, which saw her also take out two premierships at Tamworth.
"I think it can always be better but I set myself the goal of driving 100 winners this season and I got that - couldn't be happier," Coney said.
"It has been a good year. I was invited to contest the Harness Racing NSW Rising Star race at Menangle and also a Ladies Invitational race at Menangle.
"And I also contested my first Group 1 race."
As she looks towards the 2023 racing season, she hasn't as yet set a definite goal heading other than to be consistent and do more driving.
