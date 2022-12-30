The Northern Daily Leader

Harness Racing: Jemma Coney wraps up great season with winning double in final meeting for the 2022 north west season

By Julie Maughan
Updated December 30 2022 - 2:38pm, first published 2:00pm
Jemma Coney wrapped up a season which has seen her drive over 100 winners with a double at Tamworth on Thursday. Picture by Julie Maughan

Jemma Coney made it 102 wins for the season with a double at Thursday's Tamworth Harness Racing Club meeting, the final for the 2022 north west harness racing season.

