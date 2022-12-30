The Kootingal Hotel has good bones.
That's why Andrew and Rowena Yeo jumped at the chance to take over as they searched for the perfect place to settle and dive into hospitality almost 16 years ago.
The family has made the hard decision to leave the business, and will raise a glass on the last day of the year with mixed emotions.
It's "ironic" Mr Yeo ended up in Kootingal, having been born and raised in nearby Tamworth.
"We've got to be part of a really tight knit community," he said.
"I just love the place."
Mr Yeo will work his final shift at the hotel on New Year's Eve, hopefully celebrating with a crowd.
He expects it to be a "bittersweet" moment.
Harry Gaffney, manager of the pub for four years, has taken up co-ownership of the lease.
The pub has been so busy during the holiday period, Mr Yeo hasn't had a chance to really reflect on leaving.
"I'm probably in a bit of denial that it's all coming to an end," he said.
Besides travelling - and finally using the vouchers the Yeos have obtained from cancelled trips - they have no solid plans yet.
Mr Yeo looks forward to a regular sleep pattern, eating at typical times and enjoying a lazy Sunday.
Kootingal bucked the trend of suffering during COVID, he said.
"What we found was the community really came out in droves and supported us," he said.
"It sounds a bit cliché, but when things are down, people rally."
The next five years will be an interesting time in the pub industry, Mr Yeo said.
More and more, he's seeing hotels bought up by groups.
"The person that's paying the electricity account isn't there pouring you a beer," he said.
The Yeos leave their mark in the paving, the gardens, the trees, the kid's playground.
"We've given 15 years of our life out there, and now it's time to give it back to my family," he said.
Other licenced venues across the region are also preparing for a big New Year's Eve, with parties planned and patrons to welcome. Live music will play at several pubs while there's something for everyone with a glow party, fluro event and emo night on the cards.
