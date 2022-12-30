Member for Tamworth Kevin Anderson. Picture from file

'May' Day

Kevin Anderson, Minister for Freebies, Land & No Water and other ministries continues to bring down my Xmas cheer by sending out his chest thumping, taxpayer funded ego trip of a newsletter "Kev's Xmas Message", reminding us of what a failure the Nationals have been. Starting with wanting to ease the pressure on my hip pocket, there "may" be a rebate or voucher. Then replacing timber bridges. We "may" get them done by who knows when. Then a new school which "may" happen if someone listens. Gunnedah Hospital "may" start in 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022 etc etc. Water Security "may" happen, if we had someone in charge with the ability to do something besides palm it off to somebody else. After Sydney gets $1.6 billion for new tunnels and roads, we "may" get enough to finish Rangari Rd. And to finish it off, we have our ever reliable "Banksia", the National disgrace which "may" be happening. All these decade-old promises are slated for 2023, which means we have no guarantee they will not be in power (my Xmas wish Santa) and we lose out again. We are seen as "safe seat suckers" by the Liberals and it shows with our representation in Parliament. The photo of a smirking Kevin Anderson with a smirking Bronnie Taylor should be captioned "We got these suckers again". Do a Steve Miller and take the money and run Kevin so we can send out a mayday for a "look after our constituents first" representative.

Robert Snell, Tamworth

More than disappointing

Santos has been given permission to proceed with its major coal seam gas project in Narrabri ("'Disheartening' gas ruling", 21/12). But the decision is more than "disheartening", it is closer to immoral. In its report, Net Zero by 2050, the International Energy Agency states that "Beyond projects already committed as of 2021, there are no new oil and gas fields approved for development in our pathway, and no new coal mines or mine extensions are required." Apart from the 800 plus gas wells, the 400-km associated pipeline is unpopular with the landholders along its route who earlier this month delivered a petition to NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean ("'Obscene imposition': farmers want gas pipeline for 'bully' axed", 10/12). But perhaps the most shocking revelation from Stephanie Gardiner's report was that the Gomeroi people's native title claim on the area in 2011 is yet to be determined by the Federal Court. How can the Native Title Tribunal justifiably rule on the Narrabri project before the Gomeroi's claim is determined? The Australian Law Reform Commission's review of Australian native title found that successful claims in New South Wales were among the longest in Australia taking on average 16.5 years. In contrast, the average time for unsuccessful claims was only one and a half years suggesting, on balance of probability, the Gomeroi claim may well be successful. The federal government should at least place a moratorium on the Narrabri gas project until the Gomeroi native title claim is determined. Ray Peck, Hawthorn

A net zero result by 2050

In these days of decarbonisation the words, net zero greenhouse emissions by 2050, are used frequently. I have always assumed that the words net zero, in relation to greenhouse gas emissions, imply an ultimate drastic cut in greenhouse emissions with a reasonable dose of offsets often added into the mix. I find the current attitude and actions of many Australian Corporations, who are emitting huge amounts of greenhouse gasses into the atmosphere by burning fossil fuels to create energy, contrast in a very obvious way in relation to reaching net zero emissions by 2050. Some fossil burning Corporations ,in fact , seem to be expanding operations. Signs emanating from these Corporations, concerning a reduction in fossil burning operations, with 2050 in mind, seem to be not at all evident. Because the release of greenhouse emissions into the atmosphere, resulting from the burning of fossil fuels, is a prime cause of human induced climate change the unfortunate fact is that, without the cooperation of all fossil burning Corporations, a net zero result by 2050 of greenhouse emissions, may not be possible in Australia. Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA

Toward a better future

The festive season is a time for reflection: offering the potential for new beginnings.

This year, as many of us create happy memories with loved ones, the struggles of those less fortunate are hard to ignore.

The people of war-torn Ukraine, the 20 million in Africa experiencing drought induced extreme famine, the 30 million in Pakistan impacted by horrific flooding, and those around Australia who are still rebuilding their lives after "rain bombs" swept our nation are but a few examples of people who could be in our thoughts.

In response, perhaps we might take a moment to appreciate our privileges and, in 2023, pledge to offer and encourage goodwill, justice, climate action, environmental regeneration, good health, and peace for all.

Collectively, these things are necessary for a positive, thriving future for humanity and all life on earth. Amy Hiller, Kew

Democracy is more than an ideology

Greg Limbri, in his letter (24/12/22) has shown his disdain for democracy. Apparently, he believes that there is a threat to our "heritage, culture, pride" because the Australian people used their democratic rights to vote out a quite terrible government, and that the majority of Australians who did so "are bigots".



Our democracy not being to Greg's liking, he calls on "born and bred Aussies" to get the GG of Australia to sack our democratically elected government.



Gee, I would hate to think what Greg would say if this government made us a pariah state amongst the nations in Europe, Asia and here in Oceania. If they blew out the debt and deficit disaster to a previously unimaginable size? If their arrogance and ignorance created a trade war with our biggest economic partner? If the PM had so little trust in his ministers that he secretly usurped their responsibilities?



Ah, but who cares about our international reputation, our economy and traducing the relationship with the nation that we sell most of our produce to? Democracy is not working the way Greg wants it to, so he wants the will of the Australian people overturned so that we can protect our "pride and culture".



Andrew Brown, Nundle



Climate fears



Of course not all fires and floods are caused by human induced climate change but what we have seen in Australia of recent times is something quite different. The sheer size and destructive force of climatic disasters these days are at such an elevated level, possibly never seen before.



I find it frustrating in the extreme when I hear politicians describing the terrible disasters as being caused by mother nature or other natural causes.



The more the disasters are properly described as being caused by the actions by humans, the greater is the possibility that actions by humans, that cause climate change, can be recognised and stopped.



Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA