"It's been one of those years."
That's the sentiment of Wests Leagues Club member services manager Paddy Donnelly, who said people are ready to celebrate and say goodbye to 2022.
Pubs, clubs and licenced venues across Tamworth are getting ready to welcome patrons and host events to ring in the new year in a "massive" way.
To help residents party 2022 away, bands Savage Groove and Party Train are taking to the stage in Blazes Showroom from 8:30pm, while Kev Spencer will be performing at Diggers on Kable Avenue. Band Heartland is hitting the Legends Lounge Stage.
"There's a fair bit going on," Mr Donnelly said.
"New Years is a massive night for Tamworth, and a lot of people want to get out and celebrate, so it's always very busy for us."
READ MORE:
Live music will sound off around the city on the night, with local band Brother Hollow set to play at the Tudor Hotel.
"We've had them here before, and they pull in a decent crowd," bar attendant Dilan Bateman said.
Mr Bateman took up a job at the pub eight months ago and said it had been a busy period this year, with numbers growing "significantly".
"Probably about 65 per cent more clientele we get, than we normally do," he said.
Other events locals can check out include The Courthouse Hotel's glow party, the Tamworth Services Club's fluro party, and the Press Basement Bar has an emo night planned.
Venues are gearing up to welcome revellers in numbers not seen last year when COVID-19 affected plans across the state.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.