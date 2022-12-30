The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth pubs, clubs and licenced venues plan for 2022 New Year's Eve events to ring in 2023

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 30 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wests Leagues Club member services manager Paddy Donnelly said the pub is expecting a good turn out this New Year's Eve. Picture by Gareth Gardner

"It's been one of those years."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.