IT all started with a truck, a cheeseburger and a plan to open on weekends.
Almost two years after Burger Bulls started flipping patties out of a van, the owners have moved into their first permanent shop front in an iconic Tamworth building.
Co-owner Dilbir Singh told the Leader the business had outgrown the truck, parked on the corner of Bridge and Ebsworth streets, offering only takeaway to customers.
"Some people were coming with their families and they would open their boots or put the food in their ute trays and sit in there and have their burgers," he said.
"We were feeling really proud.
"And they were saying 'why don't you make a little dining area?'."
Heat, wet weather and space were also among the challenges operating out of the truck.
During the last four months the team have been working behind the scenes to transform the old Terrace Cafe on Kable Avenue, opposite Bicentennial Park, into a modern burger bar.
Mr Singh said it was a "big move" for the popular business which first opened with the intention of feeding people at festivals, events and for weekend takeaway.
He said the business had the support of the Tamworth community.
"It's been a bit tough but anything is possible with the help of other people," he said.
More space also means more opportunities to expand the menu.
When the truck first opened a beef and chicken burger were the only options but overtime customer demand has grown with the restaurant now offering pork, lamb, fried chicken and vegan options.
With the Kable Avenue shopfront previously home to the Terrace Cafe, Mr Singh said the team had decided to continue to offer cafe breakfast from 7am to support the existing customer base.
The refurbishment of the venue is expected to be finished by February, with the new design offering a bright welcome for customers.
"With the colours in our branding it means we are welcoming everybody," Mr Singh said.
The trucks will still be used for private functions and local events, while the store is open seven days a week.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads.
