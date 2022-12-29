ONE MAN has been taken to hospital after a two-car crash at a Tamworth intersection on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency services were called to reports of a collision at the intersection of Calala Lane and Panorama Road about 1.15pm.
Multiple crews from NSW Ambulance were tasked to the scene and paramedics treated one patient, a man believed to be aged in his 70s, for neck pain.
He was taken to Tamworth hospital for further treatment.
READ ALSO:
Firefighters and police also rushed to the crash scene on Thursday.
The site was cleared and traffic was able to flow again along the lane, which is the main route in and out of Calala, later that afternoon.
No other people were reported injured in the crash.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.