Friday night will see the 60th running of the Maitland Inter City Pace sponsored by Kirkwood Produce and the north west has a strong showing in the race.
Moonbi reinsman Dean Chapple has accepted the drive behind the Ty Robson trained Heavenly Sign.
Tom Ison has Prodigal Guinness commencing from the four barrier and listed as both trainer and driver while his father Andy has Miss Serena commencing from the 10 barrier.
The $30,000 race will be contested over the 2422 metre race distance and the tight track, which favours front runners, will see a race of both skills and tactics being engaged from the outset.
Supporting races on the program has the Andy Ison-trained and Tom Ison-driven Blissfull Donna in the Tab Hunter and Northwest Pacers Bonus Series Pace (2044m).
Blissfull Donna will be looking for three wins on the trot in the $12,000 race after two last start wins at Tamworth.
Gottashopearly from the Williams Racing stables has drawn the one barrier in the $14,000 Habitat Hunter Reality Maitland Cup with Tamworth reinswoman Caitlin McElhinney taking the reins.
Chapple also has Asterism engaged at the meeting and will take a second drive from the Robson stables behind Startup in what will be a return to his former home track. Daughter Elly will meanwhile be helping the Adam Ruggari stables when taking the reins behind Hazelnuts.
The meeting will also see Narrabri-owned Kid Montana commence from the 11 barrier in the Maitland Cup.
**********
Bella Bronski from the Richard Williams stable in Tamworth continued on her winning way at Redcliffe with a win on December 22 in a mile rate of 1.56.9 with Pete McMullen handling the reins.
The Major Bronski-Autumn Princess mare has had 72 race starts for eight wins which has seen three of those at Redcliffe and one at Albion Park.
*********
The Boxing Day meeting at Dubbo saw Narrabri trainer Jarred Hetherington combine with his nephew Jack Buckman to secure a win with Lexy Can Bern. Taking the reins, it was for 17-year-old Buckman his fourth career winning drive.
Lexy Can Bern commenced as $3.30 race favourite and did not disappoint with a 3m win over Red Envy (Mat Rue) with Twisted Mistress (Justin Reynolds) a further 9m away third.
The Sportswriter-Lexy's On Fire three-year-old gelding covered the 1720m race distance in a mile rate of 1.58
*******
All Harness Racing NSW Premierships wrap up on December 31 and there has been some notable achievements including local reinswoman Jemma Coney driving 101 career winners and sitting eighth on the NSW Concession Drivers Premiership, Hunter Valley reinswoman Grace Panella notching up 112 career winning drives and sitting fourth on the NSW Concession Drivers Premiership and fellow reinsman Blake Hughes securing 303 career winning drives and 100 career wins for this season.
He is currently sitting seventh on the NSW State Drivers Premiership and third on the NSW Concession Drivers Premiership.
All also feature on the Tamworth HRC Premiership ladder.
