The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Tamworth pools open for business into the 2023 new year as summer continues

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
December 30 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duty manager Daisy George and staff at Tamworth Olympic Pool are keeping the facility clean for the public. Picture by Gareth Gardner

PUBLIC POOLS are hotter than ever and the numbers flooding through the gates aren't expected to water down anytime soon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.