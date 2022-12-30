PUBLIC POOLS are hotter than ever and the numbers flooding through the gates aren't expected to water down anytime soon.
Daisy George is the duty manager of Tamworth's city pool on Kable Avenue and Scully Park in South Tamworth, and told the Leader things had been busy these summer holidays.
Ms George has worked at the public pools for three years, and was a regular visitor before that.
"I feel like this year already, with the warmer climate and there's less stress on the COVID restrictions as we go into 2023, there's lots more people coming in," she said.
"And with country music in its normal period as well, then that attracts more people to the pool."
Ahead of Christmas, and the middle of January, are typically the busiest times for swimmers, and things tend to calm down again by February.
"When parents get off work and the kids are away from school, they love to come to the pools, and it's actually warming up a fair bit," Ms George said.
"The water's a great temperature, and they love to come here and spend their time here."
Staff at the pools are busy maintaining them and keeping them looking nice for the public.
Due to shortages of available staff, Barraba Memorial Pool has cut its operating times between December 29 and January 3 down slightly to 1pm to 5pm, instead of midday to 6pm.
But, there is enough staff to keep Scully Park and the Olympic pool open, Ms George said.
"Working here, you make heaps of friends, and everyone works well together - it's just a good environment," she said.
Police and emergency services have pleaded with residents to be responsible when cooling off in waterways this summer, with many locals also expected to head to dams and rivers for New Year's Eve and January 1.
Chaffey Dam, near Tamworth, still has a red alert in place for potentially toxic blue-green algae and locals have been advised not to swim there.
The Tamworth region's pools will close at 5pm on New Year's Eve, and remain closed until midday on New Year's Day.
Opening hours from December 27 to December 31 are:
