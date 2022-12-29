A HOT long weekend lies ahead and police and rescue services are pleading with the public to make safe choices out on the water.
Oxley and New England officers will be out and about at hotspots over the New Year's period with locals expected to flood to their favourite water holes.
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick urged residents be responsible at dams, rivers, in pool areas and when holidaying at the beach, with more than 630 rescues carried out in NSW in three days over Christmas.
"When you're on the water, stay safe, make sure you're not consuming any alcohol, stay within the restrictions that you are required to with the vessel that you are actually operating," he said.
"Make sure you're licenced to operate that vessel and above all, make sure you're staying safe across that holiday period."
Both Oxley and New England districts have access to police boats that can be deployed to waterways.
"We have a number of launches, a number of water areas that we actually do cover regularly during this period of time," Superintendent Grassick told the Leader.
"We will continue to have those launches, ensuring people are operating their vessel safely and making sure people are compliant."
The New England command's police boat is also expected to be deployed to local waterways over the holiday season.
The temperature in Tamworth is forecast to reach up to 32 degrees on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and could be 33 degrees on Monday for the January long weekend.
A red alert for potentially toxic blue-green algae levels remains in place at Chaffey and Copeton dams.
The safety warning comes after two teenage girls, aged 13 and 14, were tragically killed near the ski gardens at Lake Keepit when an inflatable biscuit slammed into a submerged stump late on Tuesday afternoon.
Detectives and the Marine Area Command are working to piece together what happened.
Surf Life Saving NSW chief Steve Pearce grew up in Tamworth and lamented on Wednesday that the deaths would have a "ripple effect" across regional communities.
Separately, a scuba diver in his 60s was pulled from the water at Lake Macquarie on Tuesday and sadly could not be revived.
Fifty-five people died across NSW waterways in 2021, the deadliest year on record.
"We don't want to see this repeated again," Mr Pearce said.
"One drowning is one too many."
Royal Life Saving Australia chief executive Justin Scarr said the days between Christmas and January 1 are often the "deadliest period" for drownings.
- With Simon McCarthy and Australian Associated Press
