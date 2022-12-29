The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Oxley police push water safety message ahead of hot New Year's weekend

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
December 29 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxley Superintendent Bruce Grassick said police would be at water hotspots ensuring safety compliance. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A HOT long weekend lies ahead and police and rescue services are pleading with the public to make safe choices out on the water.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.