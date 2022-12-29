The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Local News

Joshua Simpson, 27, pleads guilty to driving and vehicle theft charges after arrest on Appleby Lane near Tamworth

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
Updated December 30 2022 - 9:42am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The man will front sentencing in Tamworth court in January. File picture

A MAN will front court for sentencing next year after admitting to his role in stealing a car from a council worker then going on a crime spree spanning hundreds of kilometres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist

Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.