FIVE fresh faces aspiring to break into the country music scene will go mic to mic at a free festival concert in the hope of becoming the next big thing.
The Tamworth Country Music Festival event in 2023, thrown by radio station 2TM, will draw talented musicians from across the country to the city.
Contestant Mackenzie Lee is no stranger to competition.
The Hunter Valley teenager won the Golden Gig title at the April festival, and can't wait to perform at the Discovered Concert during her "jam-packed" visit to the country music capital in January.
"I've wanted to be a musician since I was about eight," the 16-year-old told the Leader.
"I've always grown up on country music. It's what I want to be a part of."
Sari Abbott has been entering every competition she can.
"Because, why not?" the 19-year-old said.
"Whether you win or not, just the opportunity of being in the competition is great."
The Noosa woman is looking forward to catching up with friends at the 2023 festival.
"You get to meet people, you get awesome opportunities," she said.
Beth Lucas' heart has always belonged to country music - but she'd never actually written in the genre before.
"I thought, I'm just going to take a stab in the dark here, and see if country's my thing, and maybe I should be writing songs that I like to listen to," she said.
The 35-year-old Queenslander played a couple of shows with the Tamworth Songwriters Association at the April festival, and was accepted into the senior course at The Academy.
"I think the country music community is really so welcoming," she said.
"Even though I haven't really been a part of it for very long, I feel like it's always where I was meant to be."
2TM breakfast announcer Monte Irvine will host the competition and said the radio station has a long heritage finding stars, and being part of promoting country music right across Australia.
"I can't wait to see what the contestants bring, and what comments the judges have to help," he said.
"I'm also looking forward to all the contestants co-hosting breakfast with me during the festival."
Mackenzie Lee, Sari Abbot, Beth Lucas, Jess Holbrook and Georgie Durr will perform at Centrepoint Tamworth on Friday, January 20, from 10am.
The panel of judges includes Golden Guitar winner and Tamworth singer-songwriter Aleyce Simmonds, MP Kevin Anderson and 2TM program director Jarrad Brooke.
