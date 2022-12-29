The carefree scene was far removed from the testosterone-jacked environment Josh Attard loves to control.
He was at Denman Golf Course on Thursday morning, playing a round with his father, Kevin, and elder sister, Chloe, while on a family holiday.
Awaiting the 20-year-old Carinya Christian School alumnus post-holiday is a return to his new home of Newcastle and the resumption of a pursuit that has long consumed him.
In 2023, Attard will aim to edge nearer to his goal of becoming a professional football referee and officiating A-League matches and beyond.
He moved to Newcastle at the start of this year in order to give himself the best chance of making that happen.
In 2023, he hopes to get promoted to NPL first-grade games, after officiating NPL reserve-grade games in 2022, and also run the line in the Australia Cup's round of 32.
"If I gain some good experience in those [round of 32] games for a few seasons," he said, "then I may be able to have a go on the line for A-League games, but not for three or so years."
Seven years after he started his officiating career as a linesman for Northern Inland Football junior matches, Attard - the Premier Division's No 1 whistleblower before leaving Tamworth - has never been closer to his dream.
"I think probably the next two or three years is gonna be really big," he said. "So, hopefully within three years, I might get a crack on a line at McDonald Jones Stadium [in the A-League]."
"Like, I'm only 20 years old," he said, adding: "I think I'm definitely on the right track."
At the Football Australia National Youth Championships at Coffs Harbour in September, Attard was among the 36 top young referees sourced nationally to handle matches at the tournament. After being selected to ref a semi-final at Coffs, he said he was "essentially ranked fourth" out of the 36.
It was "a good hitout" for him, he said, adding that he "got some good exposure" to elite referee coaches - the people who assess the performance of A-league match officials - at the tournament, and they were "really quite impressed" with him.
Those referee coaches include Michael Fabian, who has refereed in the UEFA Champions League.
"I worked with him one on one," Attard said, adding: "And I have been in regular contact with him since leaving Coffs Harbour."
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
