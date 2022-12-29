A SECOND police officer will front court next year charged with an on-duty assault and tampering with evidence.
The 54-year-old policeman, a leading senior constable from a Western Region command, had four charges levelled against him on Wednesday.
The charges stem from a New England police investigation into alleged misconduct during an arrest on June 12 this year.
The officer was issued with a notice to appear in court on charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm; common assault; tampering with evidence with the intent to mislead a judicial tribunal; and act with intent to pervert the course of justice.
READ ALSO:
His case was set down for its first mention in Armidale Local Court in February next year.
"The officer's employment status is under review," a NSW Police spokesperson said.
The man faces four counts of common assault; perverting the course of justice; and tampering with evidence with intent to mislead a judicial tribunal.
Police are remaining tight-lipped on several details, including where the arrest occurred, and whether the police officer has returned to frontline duties.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.